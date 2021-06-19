$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.76. Cohu reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 358.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%.

COHU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,444,000 after buying an additional 988,991 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after acquiring an additional 176,490 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 978,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after acquiring an additional 372,200 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,045,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cohu by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 511,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Cohu stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21. Cohu has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

