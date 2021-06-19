Hyperion Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, Hyperion has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $23,519.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.46 or 0.00727394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00043542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00083625 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

