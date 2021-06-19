Analysts Expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.33. Americold Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

NYSE:COLD traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.62. 1,671,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.70. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -752.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,435,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,611,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,101,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,241,000 after purchasing an additional 440,524 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

