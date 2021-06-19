AscendEX (BitMax) Token Trading Up 15.5% This Week (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.46 or 0.00727394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00043542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00083625 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

