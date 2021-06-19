Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 403,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,397 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,429,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP stock opened at $449.41 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $466.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.96.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.