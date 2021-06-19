NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. NN posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 209.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.61 million. NN had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 4.58%.

NNBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.85. 617,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,382. NN has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $294.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.58.

In other news, CEO Warren A. Veltman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NN by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NN by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 94,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NN by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,804,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NN by 332.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 610,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NN by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 779,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 289,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

