Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MEG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 72,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $3,161,265.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,787 shares of company stock worth $12,459,059. 16.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.67. 178,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

