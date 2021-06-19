QASH Trading 9.5% Lower This Week (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. One QASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a market capitalization of $23.26 million and approximately $644,480.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.00 or 0.00725256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00043384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00083608 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (QASH) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

