Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

AEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AEVA traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,653,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,276,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

