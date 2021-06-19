Analysts Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will report $232.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.90 million and the lowest is $232.00 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $181.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYC. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

PAYC traded up $3.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $352.34. 693,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,357. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.40. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

