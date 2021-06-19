Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $42.87 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,125 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 93,959 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $42,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

