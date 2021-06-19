Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 1,679 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.47.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

