Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 11,894 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,894 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $35,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after buying an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $549,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,262,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after purchasing an additional 221,513 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $168.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.52. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

