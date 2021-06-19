United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.080-3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.United States Steel also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.70.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $22.71. 38,137,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,864,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.