United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. United States Steel also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $3.080-3.080 EPS.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 38,137,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,864,525. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.70.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $210,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

