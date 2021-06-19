Analysts Expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.34). SM Energy posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Barclays increased their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.91. 4,356,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,071. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 6.14.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

