Zacks: Analysts Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.14 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce $94.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.78 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $89.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $394.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.26 million to $406.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $426.57 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $435.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,603.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $63,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 135,670 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.72. 3,585,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,063. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

