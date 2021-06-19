Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Aqua Metals also reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

AQMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aqua Metals in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $340,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,215,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,026.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $67,484.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,643. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $212.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

