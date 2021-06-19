AllSafe Hits 1-Day Volume of $363.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $238,208.42 and $363.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057032 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000534 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001299 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 145.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars.

