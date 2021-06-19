Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14,250.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $1,197,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $240.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

