MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

MGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.60. 3,862,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,943. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.61%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,554,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,190,000 after purchasing an additional 393,583 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,461,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,159,000 after purchasing an additional 396,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,026 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,457,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,787,000 after acquiring an additional 348,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

