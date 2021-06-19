$161.60 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will report sales of $161.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.50 million and the highest is $165.00 million. Trustmark reported sales of $177.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $645.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $632.50 million to $653.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $644.13 million, with estimates ranging from $632.30 million to $665.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 19.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.38. 593,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,546. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $36.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.94%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

