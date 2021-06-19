-$0.13 EPS Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is ($0.42). Molecular Templates reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on MTEM. Bank of America began coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,116,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,929,402.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $4,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,516,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,087,544.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,020,852 shares of company stock worth $8,905,584 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTEM traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.51. 393,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.28. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $16.41.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

