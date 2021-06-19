The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.95-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.83. The Kroger also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-3.100 EPS.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.26.

Shares of KR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,210,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,111,436. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $774,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

