The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.95-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.83. The Kroger also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-3.100 EPS.
KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.26.
Shares of KR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,210,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,111,436. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99.
In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $774,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
About The Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
