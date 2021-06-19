Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,338 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,445 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $33,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after acquiring an additional 573,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after acquiring an additional 480,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after purchasing an additional 384,782 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $169,584,689.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,479,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,397,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,821,147 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,937,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,701,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.19. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.75 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

