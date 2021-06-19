Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will report earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.83). Teekay Tankers reported earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 138.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TNK shares. TheStreet lowered Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,072,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 73,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 28,765 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 147,529 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 278,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 81,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,553,000. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TNK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 501,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $478.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.25. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

