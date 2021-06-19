Urus (URUS) Price Reaches $10.82 on Major Exchanges

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. Urus has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $910,782.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can currently be bought for $10.82 or 0.00030199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Urus has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00058833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.45 or 0.00732508 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00043510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00083572 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

