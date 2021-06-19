Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 247.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MarketAxess by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after buying an additional 530,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $202,273,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 288.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,522,000 after buying an additional 254,372 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after buying an additional 151,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in MarketAxess by 33,882.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,484,000 after buying an additional 128,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $553.33.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $449.54 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

