Oddz Price Down 36.9% This Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, Oddz has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $5.75 million and $1.23 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00057995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00143246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00183650 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,880.49 or 0.99950085 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.16 or 0.00858409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ODDZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.