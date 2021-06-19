$0.49 EPS Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Skechers U.S.A. posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,942. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $30,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 49.0% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 583,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 191,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 17.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 68,499 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $756,000. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 38.2% during the first quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 141,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 39,125 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 156,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 21,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

