Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will announce sales of $49.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the highest is $69.10 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $9.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 446.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $136.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.10 million to $167.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $982.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGE traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.66. 343,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

