Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $71,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $212.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $204.39 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

