Aviva PLC Purchases 1,675 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $21,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 23,233 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 616,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,309,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 98,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,113.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $61.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.52. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

