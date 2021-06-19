Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 7,042 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,703 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Shares of COP opened at $57.53 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of -383.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

