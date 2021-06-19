Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,322 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $49,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $218.55 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

