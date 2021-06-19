Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 26,377 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,117,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,377 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $86,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,140,000 after acquiring an additional 451,956 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $5,634,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDB opened at $74.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

