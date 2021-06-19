Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Short Interest Down 14.7% in May

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 764,400 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 896,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GL stock traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,855,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,480. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.91.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $534,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,904.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Boston Partners raised its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,851,000 after purchasing an additional 205,406 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

