United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.080-3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.United States Steel also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on X. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.70.

NYSE X traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. 38,137,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,864,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

