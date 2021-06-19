VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Update

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 288,400 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the May 13th total of 334,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 300,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 886,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 61,966 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,730,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 408,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

EGY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 165,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,103. The stock has a market cap of $181.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.50. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.72.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. Equities analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

