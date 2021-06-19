IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.84. IHS Markit reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.23.

INFO stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,718,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,749. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.