Short Interest in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Declines By 14.7%

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,110,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 14,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

KEY traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $19.93. 14,814,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,420,169. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens increased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.57.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.