Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

BRO stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $51.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $54.37.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,039,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,755,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

