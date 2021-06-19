LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPSN. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 6,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $344,803.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,974. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in LivePerson by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 40,423 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 1,355.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

LPSN stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.59. 863,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,154. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

