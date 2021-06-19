Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $689.75.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 126,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $27.12 on Friday, hitting $612.66. 2,113,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,319. The company has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $627.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

