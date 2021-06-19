ChartEx Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,934.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, ChartEx has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $228,479.13 and approximately $10,934.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00058087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00142672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00183550 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,793.40 or 1.00051763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.94 or 0.00860780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.