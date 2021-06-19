BitCore (BTX) Market Cap Achieves $9.33 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 19th. BitCore has a total market cap of $9.33 million and $241,564.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001440 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,774.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,235.42 or 0.06248588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.23 or 0.01593938 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.05 or 0.00438996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00145662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.55 or 0.00770224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.97 or 0.00441570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.48 or 0.00361925 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

