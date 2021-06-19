Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 172.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,212 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.28% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $45,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $5,270,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $2,096,365.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,452,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total transaction of $439,672.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 324,715 shares in the company, valued at $118,676,838.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,976 shares of company stock valued at $41,517,365 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.90.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $353.96. The company had a trading volume of 625,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,368. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.93 and a 52-week high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.