Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 19,305.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 492,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 490,365 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $69,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,054,000 after buying an additional 18,651 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 285,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 115,979 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5,235.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

NYSE:DLR opened at $154.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.84.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $1,691,168.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

