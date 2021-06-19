JLB & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for 1.8% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.65. 1,545,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,718. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,760 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,217 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

