Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,135,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $862,777,000 after buying an additional 731,914 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after purchasing an additional 119,760 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 319.2% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 87.4% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 12,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,040,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.36. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

